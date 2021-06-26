Global Single Cell Protein Products Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Single Cell Protein Products Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global single cell protein market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing worldwide demand for protein rich foods and evolution of new protein sources.

Market Insights

Over the recent decades, there has been an increase in efforts to make utilization of microbial fermentation for the production of supplements and feeds carry proteins. A great part of the current enthusiasm for single cell protein (SCP) has concentrated on the valorisation of side streams utilizing microorganism to enhance their protein content, which would then be able to be utilized as a part of animal feed. SCP products offer an unpredictable however conceivable answer for this issue of protein inadequacy being faced by the humankind. According to the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), everyday 795 million individuals, one of every nine go hungry. Nearly 2 billion individuals make due on diets that do not have the essential supplements and vitamins expected to develop properly, live fit lives, and raise a nourishing family. Altogether, around 3.5 billion individuals of the general population on the planet today are malnourished. Due to growth in population, unhealthy diets (inadequate intake of protein, minerals or vitamins), there may be a growth in the cases related to malnutrition in emerging countries. The prime force of the global single protein products market is the rising prevalence of malnutrition.

The market is mostly anticipated to be powered by a significant patient pool suffering from malnutrition, changing way of life and expanding demand for esteem added sustenance food is driving the utilization of food with extra nutrient content. Single cell protein products are utilized as wellbeing sustenance modes to control obesity, to bring down the sugar content in diabetic patients and others. Furthermore, it is observed that immoderate consumption of energy-less food, a form of malnutrition, together with decreased physical action, has prompted an epidemic of excess weight, obesity, and malnutrition, noncommunicable infections will give immense prospects for single cell protein products producers globally. The global single cell protein products market is characterized on the basis of protein source into yeast, algae, fungi, and bacteria. These are the most widely recognized sort of species used as essential sources of single cell protein products for making nutriment and sustained supplements.

Geographically, the global single cell protein products market is studied for Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue share, North America leads the global singe cell protein products market and it is anticipated that it will retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the position of North America will be challenged by Asia Pacific market due to extensive prevalence of in malnutrition in developing the regions. The global single cell protein products market is driven primarily by the expanding malnourished population around the world. Asia Pacific will occupy more market share in following years. Furthermore, countries such as China and fast growing India and Southeast Asia region will open additional opportunities for market penetration to key companies already having a grip in developed regions.

