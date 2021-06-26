Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market is Expected to Reach to US$ 107.8 Bn by 2025 Depleting fresh water reserves & mature water infrastructure have made a huge impact on scrutinizing & focusing on new improved repair technologies

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology (WIRT) Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the WIRT market value is expected to reach to US$ 107.8 Bn by 2025.

The huge water infrastructure networks are now being frequently attended to update/detect any fallacies in the water infrastructure operation. Repair and maintenance of the ageing infrastructure is covered under critical tasks by the government despite its high costs. The repair technology companies often propose composite repair solutions for composite systems for piping and infrastructure repair. All these technologies comply with the industrial standards. These standards include ASME PCC – 2, US DOT 49 CFR (PARTS 192/195), TS/IOS 24817 and NSF/ANSI 61. The growing health hazard awareness and sanitation is a major factor for new technologies being introduced in the WIRT market. Automobile, chemicals, refineries, food processing industries and others are some of the major sectors which affects the natural underground stored water. To minimize the effects of contamination due to above sectors, repair and maintenance of the water infrastructure is carried out more often.

Some of the major factors addressed during repair and maintenance of water infrastructure are: inspection of pipelines and error detection and its optimization during repair and maintenance process. The equipment and technologies employed for water and wastewater treatment facilities have improved tremendously. The WIRT involves groundwater treatment plants, pump station installation, updation/rehab of water treatment plants (municipal and industrial facilities). In most of the regions, local agencies are encouraged to establish a record keeping system to track failures and malfunctions. The system includes database which keeps information on failure diagnosis. This assists to have real-time data on repair numbers and also provides necessary information on planning and policy decisions regarding infrastructure maintenance, replacement, site shifting a few of them amongst others. The state water resources control board, regional water quality control boards, local agencies, communities, private sector, and public sector are the major stakeholders in implementation of WIRT technologies.

Trenchless technologies are gaining more momentum for their credits of being cost effective, less invasive alternative to replace failing underground (onshore and offshore) infrastructure. The spot assessment & repair technology has an advanced technology being introduced. It is known as cured-in-place pipe lining (CIPP) which proves beneficial for replacement of underground structures which are buried deep underground and are relatively old infrastructure.

The key players in the WIRT market are, but not limited to: 3M Company, Aclara Technologies LLC, Action Products Marketing Corp., Advanced Trenchless Inc., Black & Veatch, Brandenburger Liner Gmbh & Co. KG, Brawoliner, EEG Ltd., Electro Scan Inc., KMB Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates L.L.C., Krausz Ltd., Lanzo Trenchless Technologies, Mueller Water Products Inc., and National Liner LLC.

The repair technologies companies are today adopting water stewardship strategy so as to anticipate, mitigate and manage risks of changing landscapes and its adverse effects on the water infrastructures

IOT (internet of things) is widely accepted as it has the pipeline network connected through software controlled sensors and network connection to get real time data on the existing and proposed infrastructures.

