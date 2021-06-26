Horticulture & Floriculture Application is Expected to Drive the Shade Nets Market in Upcoming Years

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Shade Nets Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global shade nets market is expected to reach close to US$ 3,000 Mn by 2025.

Browse the full Shade Nets Market By Application (Crop Production, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture & Floriculture And Others (Agro-Engineering Related Applications, Residential Use)) ; By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/shade-nets-market

Market Insights:

In 2016, the worldwide shade nets market was estimated over US$ 1700 Mn in terms of value. Increasing demand for shade net from horticulture & floriculture is anticipated to remain the primary aspect determining the movements of global shade nets market in upcoming years. Global organic food industry is also evolving in term of technology which is promoting use of shade nets in fruits, vegetable and flowers applications. Increasing awareness associated with health and wellbeing in people, resulting in increase in demand for organic food products.

Various workshops and schemes organized by non-government and government organizations is increasing knowledge and awareness related to organic farming among farmers, which is likely to drive the demand for shade nets. Indian government is aggressive promoting the use of shade nets via National Horticulture Mission (NHM) and National Horticulture Board (NHB) scheme which is driving the demand for shade nets in Indian market.

Owing to availability of abundant farming land and favorable climatic conditions for farming in Asia pacific dominated the global market for shade nets. In 2016, China was the world’s largest exporter of shade nets in terms of volume. High concentration of floriculture and horticulture industry in the European region is the major diving factor for shade nets market. Western Europe is expected to register higher growth rate in near future compared to Eastern Europe due to presence of developed countries like Germany, U.K., France, Italy, etc.

Shade nets producers are concentrating to increase in production due to growing demand for shade nets from different end-use sectors. Fiberweb (India) Ltd., Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Don & Low Ltd., Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd., JX Nippon ANC, Inc., Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd., Low & Bonar PLC, UNIMIN India, Ltd., Acme Mills (Pvt.) Ltd. are few key manufacturers in the global shade nets market.

Key Trends:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate

Large demand-supply gap are expected to restrain market

Increasing demand for organic food products

Increasing array of application of shade nets in agricultural sector

Increasing non-agricultural applications of shade nets

Leading shade nets companies focusing on product development and acquisition

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the shade nets market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for shade nets?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the shade nets market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global shade nets market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the shade nets market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com