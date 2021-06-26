Global Gas Chromatography In Medical Applications Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 4,381.11 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Gas Chromatography In Medical Applications Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global gas chromatography in medical applications market was valued at US$ 2,486.94 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 4,381.11 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.25 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Gas chromatography is a matured market and provides tremendous opportunity for innovations in the design and operation aspects of gas chromatography. Challenges faced by many lab managers operating gas chromatography are insidious leaks and column trimming. Frequent innovations (Agilent Technologies) has resulted in replacing nuts and ferrules which earlier made connections for flow path with face to face and click and run connection by employing torque drivers. The disposable guard chip acts as a retention gap to collect high molecular weight molecules from getting deposited in the columns, henceforth column trimming is not necessary any more.

Presently accessories and consumables dominate the products segment and the factors that contributes for its market growth are the technological advancement in the fittings employed to provide better stability and reliability to sustain high pressure conditions in gas chromatography. Additionally the extra headspace availability in auto-sampler has enhanced the productivity of gas chromatography. Instruments showcase steady market growth as the diversity in the detectors employed in gas chromatography such as mass spectrometry, flame ionization detectors and thermal conductivity detectors.

North America is the most prominent regional market and the contributing factors to propel its market growth are presence of numerous research institutes, extensive growth in healthcare industries and USFDA has made it mandatory to test the quality of food and drug products. Asia Pacific signifies ambitious growth due to presence of competitive market with domestic players providing accessories utilized in gas chromatography. Flourishing growth observed in the establishment of research institutes and government aided laboratories performing toxicology studies. Asia Pacific houses medicinal flora that can be studied to identify and extract essential oils for medicinal use.

Merger, acquisition and strategic partnerships between key players has resulted in expansion of product portfolio of gas chromatography market

Increasing adoption of gas chromatography in peptide therapeutics and toxicology studies

Strict regulatory guidelines has made it mandatory for the food and drug products to qualify standards of quality and validation

