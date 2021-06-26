Global Sepsis And Septic Shock Treatment Market Is Expanding At CAGR Of 6.1% From 2017 To 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Sepsis and Septic Shock Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global sepsis and septic shock market, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Sepsis is treated as a medical emergency. It is a life-threatening complication due to presence of both infection and overwhelming immune response to infection. The global sepsis and septic shock market is categorized on the basis of treatment types such as antimicrobial therapy (antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal) and adjunctive therapy (mechanical ventilation, vasopressor therapy, fluid therapy, corticosteroids, blood transfusion, dialysis and insulin therapy). It is observed that sepsis and septic shock treatment market is currently dominated by antimicrobial therapy as it is viewed as the first line treatment option. Antimicrobials will show significant market growth over the forecast period due to strong presence of pipeline molecules such as MDX 1105, CYT-107, ALT-836, LB-1148, IFX-1, etc. In the category of antimicrobials, antibacterial drugs are the largest revenue generating segment because bacteria (Staphylococcus and Escherichia coli) are the most common cause of sepsis.

At present, North America leads the global sepsis and septic shock treatment market and growth is majorly driven by U.S. due to wide availability of technologically advance devices, higher cost of treatment drugs, early diagnosis of the disease, wide availability of technologically advance devices, significant investment in R&D activities and easy accessibility to therapeutics. On the other hand, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate due to increasing penetration of key players in emerging countries like China, and India, and developing healthcare infrastructure would mainly assist the sepsis and septic shock treatment market growth during forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment:

Currently, there is no specific regimen approved in market to cure sepsis and septic shock, however antimicrobial drugs and other adjunctive therapies are used according to treat and management of sepsis. Key players involved in R&D activities are Adrenomed AG, Altor BioScience Corporation, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, InflaRx GmbH, Inotrem SA, Pfizer Inc. and others.

Key Market Movements:

Factors such as rising number of affected population, strong presence of pipeline drugs, and technological advancement in sepsis assessment would drive the growth of sepsis and septic shock treatment market over the forecast period

There are higher number of unmet needs for the treatment of sepsis and septic shock and thus key players in the market are focusing in development of ideal therapeutics would further assist sepsis and septic shock market growth

