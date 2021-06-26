Global Pain Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 85.4 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Pain Therapeutics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global pain therapeutics market was valued at US$ 53.2 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 85.4 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Global pain therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of major drug class types such as acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, anesthetics, anticonvulsants, corticosteroids, antidepressants and others. Due to their proven effectiveness, the demand for acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is highest in market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for the use of opioid drugs is negatively impacting the growth of opioids market.

For this study, pain therapeutics market is categorized on the basis of major pain type such as nociceptive pain (somatic pain, visceral pain and cutaneous pain), neuropathic pain and psychogenic pain. At present, the demand for nociceptive pain therapeutics is the highest in market, due to its widespread incidence. Pain therapeutics for neuropathic pain is anticipated to show the fastest market growth over the forecast period due to higher number of unmet needs, increasing number of disease such as diabetes, neuralgia, cancer etc. Furthermore, presence of ideal pipeline drugs such as TV-45070, PF-04383119, AGN-203818, GRO-12, REGN-475, KRN-5500, xpf-002 etc. would assist the growth of neuropathic pain therapeutics market over the forecast period.

At present, North America is the largest regional market for pain therapeutics with the United States accounting for the highest market share due to higher cost of therapeutics, massive R&D activities for drug discovery, higher number of target population, high healthcare awareness and increase in number of pain management centers. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to large pool of target population, developing economic condition and growing healthcare expenditure.

Market Competition Assessment:

Pain therapeutics market is highly competitive and involves large number of manufacturers. However, market is dominated by few players such as Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc., Biogen Idec Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Depomed Inc., Eli Lily and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Sanofi S.A. and others.

Key Market Movements:

Factors such as increase in demand for pain therapeutics, growing number of surgeries, rising number of chronic disease, increasing number accidents related injuries and trauma, strong presence of pipeline drugs would drive pain therapeutics market growth during forecast period

Significant unmet needs for treatment of neuropathic pain, key players in the market are focusing on innovation and advancement in pain therapeutics would further influence the growth of pain therapeutics market

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the pain therapeutics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for pain therapeutics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the pain therapeutics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global pain therapeutics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the pain therapeutics market worldwide?

