Global Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 606.3 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 -2025” the cell culture monitoring biosensors market was valued at US$ 262.3 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 606.3 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6 % from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 -2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cell-culture-monitoring-biosensors-market

Market Insights

The drugs market in recent years is more inclined towards developing molecules focused on target based therapies such as biologics, personalized medicines and biosimilars. Target based therapies are predominantly required for treating chronic diseases and orphan conditions, hence the development of the suitable medication should be expedited. The successful example of personalized medicine is approval of the product kalydeco (ivacaftor) for treating cystic fibrosis patients with a specific gene mutation (G551D). Target based therapies are patient centric and require genetic studies to be carried out. Cell cultures are the fundamental requirement for carrying out these gene based studies. Cell culture processes are time consuming and require utmost monitoring to avoid contamination and to acquire appropriate growth of predetermined cells for further analysis and studies. Manual monitoring of cell cultures are widely followed across industries and research institutes which comprises periodic sample testing. This process increases the risk of contamination and thus accounts for loss of cell sample, time and money.

Cell culture monitoring biosensors are analytical devices that comprise a biological component fused with a physicochemical component for the analysis of a suitable metabolite of predetermined importance. The biosensors comprise a suitable electrode on which a corresponding sensing element is immobilized. The desired analyte reacts with the sensing element and activates the electrode. Cell culture monitoring biosensors detect various activities occurring during the process of cell culture. Change in temperature, release of desired metabolites, release of toxic substance and the occurrence of cell growth and rise in cell density can be monitored using suitable biosensors. Manual monitoring of the aforementioned changes in cell culturing could lead to errors and risk for contamination thus slowing down the entire process. Such errors could have a negative impact on drug development. Cell culture errors could also hamper the scaling up process in case of biosimilar development and vaccine development.

Perpetual rise in the progress of biologics, biosimilars and personalized medicines and the need for hastened development of the same fuel the demand for cell culture monitoring biosensors in present and forecast period, 2017-2025.

Biologics, biosimilars and personalized medicine are slowly gaining global presence thus propelling the demand for cell culture monitoring biosensors. Among all the geographies across, North America comprehends major developments in target based therapies thus encapsulating a major stake in the cell culture monitoring biosensors market. Europe also holds a strong position in the cell culture monitoring biosensors market owing to rise in biologics and biosimilar development along with presence of key biosensors industries in this region, thus catapult the demand for cell culture monitoring biosensors. Asia Pacific is expected to attain a steady growth pertaining to cell culture monitoring biosensors market in the forecast period, 2017-2025. The growth is attributed to the adoption of newer technologies and the rise in healthcare expenditure fuelling R&D activities.

Market Competition Assessment:

The cell culture monitoring biosensors market is dominated by few players thus creating opportunities for the emerging players in this market. Lifeonics is one of the key players in this market with its advanced technology ‘SMOD’. This device is enabled with Bluetooth connectivity providing remote monitoring of the cell cultures pertaining to temperature changes and cell density details. The other existing key players are C-CIT Sensors AG, Lonza, Nova Biomedical, Nanomedical Diagnostics, Sarissa Biomedical Ltd., Conductive Technologies Inc., Sierra Sensors GmbH and VacciXcell.

Key Market Movements:

The steady expansion of biologics, biosimilars and personalized medicine increases the demand for cell culture monitoring biosensors to attain expedited development

The need for minimizing human errors and attaining accurate cell cultures that could be fasten the drug development process would propel the cell culture monitoring biosensors growth

The price of the cell culture monitoring biosensors being on the higher end could affect its growth in the developing economies

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the cell culture monitoring biosensors market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for cell culture monitoring biosensors?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the cell culture monitoring biosensors market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the cell culture monitoring biosensors market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com