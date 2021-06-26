Global Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Devices Market Analysis And Forecast, 2015-2025

According to the recent report Published by Acute Market Reports “Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Devices Market (Device Type: Tissue Stabilizers, Heart Positioners, Refractors, Cannulas, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machines, Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems and Others; Surgery Type: On Pump, Off Pump and Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting; Technique Type: Traditional Vessel Harvesting and Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting)- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global coronary artery bypass grafting devices market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.5%.

Market Insights

Coronary artery disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide due to the blockage of coronary arteries from buildup of atherosclerotic plaques inhibiting blood flow to the cardiac muscles. As per the data of the World Health Organization (WHO), 7.4 Mn people were died from coronary artery disease in the year 2012. This global burden of coronary heart diseases hence drive the global coronary artery bypass grafting surgery market. Coronary artery disease is associated with multiple risk factors such as high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, unhealthy lifestyle, dietary habits and smoking, which promote the demand for coronary artery bypass grafting devices.

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) is performed to treat coronary artery disease by forming a conduit between the aorta and blocked arteries to channelize normal blood flow. On the basis of surgical procedures, CABG market is segmented as on pump CABG, off pump CABG and minimally invasive procedures. On pump procedures currently dominate the market on the ground of improved outcomes, which seek no requirement of revascularization. Depending on the type of technique applied for coronary artery bypass, endoscopic vessel harvesting is gaining greater popularity for being cost effective treatment with minimal complications and more patient satisfaction rate.

Growing geriatric population and prevalence of diabetes, blood pressure, obesity act as major driver for the growth of coronary artery bypass grafting devices market. Major focus of manufacturers on the technologically advanced devices and refinement is expected to support the future growth of this market. Introduction of video assisted endoscopic vessel harvesting devices for coronary artery bypass procedures and continuous development of minimally invasive procedures and their rapid adoption among healthcare professionals are expected to expand the market over the next few years. On the other hand, percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) led to reduced CABG procedures, as PCI is preferred in most of the coronary artery disease cases for lower complication and minimal incision, thus possibly hampering the growth of coronary artery bypass grafting devices market.

North America is estimated to be the leading region in coronary artery bypass grafting devices market due to growing prevalence of geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, sedentary lifestyle, developed healthcare infrastructure along with increasing research expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies and presence of major manufacturers of coronary artery bypass grafting devices market. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness substantial growth as a result of large target population, increasing prevalence of hypertension, and diabetes, emerging economies and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Market Competition Assessment:

The coronary artery bypass grafting devices market presently contains multiple companies and their products commercialized across different geographical boundaries. The key industry players include Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co.KG, Saphena Medical, Inc., Sorin Group, Vitalitec International, Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, AtriCure, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Genesee Biomedical Inc., Transonic and others.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases, growing expenditure in R&D for product innovation, drive coronary artery bypass grafting devices market. New treatment pattern such as Angioshield from Neograft Technologies Inc. to strengthen the grafts might positively influence the global market

Preference of other PCI procedures act as restraining factors of the coronary artery bypass grafting devices market

