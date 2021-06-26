Americas And Europe Chagas Disease Drugs Market Is Expanding At CAGR Of 1.5% From 2017 To 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Chagas Disease Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” Americas and Europe chagas disease drugs market, expanding at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Chagas disease, also known as American trypanosomiasis is an inflammatory, infectious disease caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. It is estimated that, chagas disease drugs market will show sluggish growth over the forecast period due to increase in number of human migration, travel from endemic region to non-endemic regions and increasing healthcare awareness among the general population. For the purpose of the study, chagas disease drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type such as Benznidazole and Nifurtimox. It is observed that, in the base year 2016, Benznidazole is a major revenue contributing segment due to its safety and efficacy and use as the first line treatment option. Benznidazole is the first and the only approved drug in United States for the treatment of chagas disease. Previously, Benznidazole was available through the CDC, but was not FDA approved. The FDA approval of benznidazole represents a milestone in the United States and global response to address the burden of chagas disease.

However, shortage in drug supply, limited accessibility and lack of guidelines supporting implementation are affecting the growth of chagas disease drugs market. North America chagas disease drugs market is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period, with particular lead by the United States. Increase in number of migration from endemic countries to United States would drive the market growth in North America.

Market Competition Assessment:

There are a limited number of chagas disease drugs manufacturers present in market such as Bayer AG., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Humanigen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Savant Neglected Diseases, LLC and other.

Key Market Movements:

Factors such as rising immigration from endemic countries to non-endemic region and rising healthcare awareness among the general population in developing region would primarily drive the growth of Americas and Europe chagas disease drugs market.

