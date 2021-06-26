Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.7% Over The Forecast Period From 2017 To 2025 Growing Demand For Sports Nutrition And Protein Based Beverages Is Driving The Market Growth

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Whey Protein Ingredients Market, By Type (Whey Protein Concentrates 80, When Protein Concentrates 35, Whey Protein Isolates, Whey Protein Hydrosylates and Demineralized Whey Protein), Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Sports Nutrition, Frozen Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy Products and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global whey protein ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025

Browse the full Whey Protein Ingredients Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market

Market Insights

The global market for whey protein ingredients is witnessing rapid growth owing to increase in demand for whey protein hydrosylates as nutritional additive especially among sports, medical and infant formulas products in Europe and North America. Moreover, rise in per capita disposable incomes and change in lifestyles in emerging economies such as India, China, Korea and Indonesia has resulted in a surging demand for whey protein ingredients which is in turn is leading to an unparalleled increase in the growth of global whey protein ingredients market. Furthermore, surge in demand for whey protein ingredients in animal feed and meat products owing to its excellent water binding ability further drives the market growth. Bakery & confectionery and sports nutrition segments offer the extreme potential in the global whey protein ingredients market due to favorable macroeconomic factors such as increasing consumer spending and rapid urbanization. Rise in demand for animal protein based supplements such as milk protein shakes and whey protein based sports drinks among athletes are bringing impetus in the overall demand. Furthermore, increasing utilization of whey protein ingredients in the preparation of bakery & confectionery products including cakes, biscuits, muffins and candies is a major element accelerating the demand for whey protein ingredients worldwide.

Increasing competition from plant based protein coupled with lack of awareness especially among the lower middle class population group are some of the major factors hindering the market growth. Although, increasing investments on research & development activities for the production of relatively cheaper products is expected to pose vivid opportunities in the coming years.

Competitive Insights

Currently, the global whey protein ingredients market is witnessing steady growth. The major market giants are focusing to achieve full commercialization. The market is monopolistic in nature and is characterized by the presence of a few key players. Some of the major players operating in the global whey protein ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Hilmar Cheese Company, Glanbia Plc, Carberry Food Ingredients, Maple Island Incorporated, Davisco Food International, Milk Specialties Global and Dairy Farmers of America among others.

Key Trends

Increasing investments on research & development activities undertaken by manufacturers

Changing consumer lifestyles along with increasing number of fitness centers

Increasing consumer spending and disposable incomes especially in developing countries of Asia-Pacific region

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the whey protein ingredients market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for whey protein ingredients?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the whey protein ingredients market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global whey protein ingredients market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the whey protein ingredients market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com