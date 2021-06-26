Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Drugs Market Analysis And Forecast, 2015-2025

According to the recent report Published by Acute Market Reports “Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Drugs Market (Drug Type: Phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor (Sildenafil (Viagra), Tadalafil (Adcirca, Cialis), Vardenafil (Levitra, Staxyn), Avanafil (Stendra)), Prostaglandin E1 (Alprostadil (Caverject, Edex, Muse, Prostin VR Pediatric)) and Others)- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global erectile dysfunction treatment drugs market was valued at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2016, and expecting to exhibit slow growth in future years due to patent expiration of commercially available branded drugs and market entrance of generic versions of drugs.

Market Insights

Erectile dysfunction is one of the common sexual disorders affecting millions of people around the world. Various research studies show that more than half of the population aged over 40 have been suffering from erectile dysfunction. Numerous physical and psychological factors are associated with the development of erectile dysfunction and some of the risk factors are sedentary lifestyle with no physical activities, medical treatments, injuries, smoking and alcohol consumption and excessive stress.

Although there are diverse groups of treatment options available for erectile dysfunction, nonetheless medication is the most preferred among physicians augmenting improved erection by relaxing muscles and increasing blood flow. Depending on the drug type, phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5 inhibitors) is estimated to be the dominating segment as a result of simple administration, minimal side-effects and its effective clinical outcomes. Viagra and Cialis faced neck-to-neck competition in terms of sales effect due to brand popularity and long-lasting effects.

Major focus of manufacturers on the future trend of medication with minimal side effects, rapid onset of action and more effective result than presently commercially available drugs is expected to propel the growth of erectile dysfunction treatment drugs market. However, market penetration of counterfeit drugs and social stigma among public regarding to the sexual issues are likely to hinder the growth of erectile dysfunction treatment drugs market.

Geographically, in the year 2016, North America is observed to be the leading region in erectile dysfunction treatment drugs market with a steady growth due to growing prevalence of chronic disorders, developed healthcare infrastructure, growing health awareness among patients and presence of key manufacturers of erectile dysfunction treatment drugs. Erectile dysfunction treatment drugs market in Europe is predicted to be driven by increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction, growing awareness among target population and stiff competitions among drug manufacturers. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the lucrative growth as a result of growing health awareness among consumer, developing healthcare infrastructure and evolving market players.

Market Competition Assessment:

The erectile dysfunction treatment drugs market presently contains multiple companies with commercialized products across different geographies. New innovative products are being developed by various manufacturers and the market is expanding on account of increasing adoption and accessibilities of these products, growing popularity of brands and increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction. The foremost industry players include Apricus Biosciences, Bayer AG, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Vivus, Inc., and others.

Key Market Movements:

The increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness of public regarding to improved health, increasing expenditure in R&D for generic drug production, broader range of pipeline drugs drive erectile dysfunction treatment drugs market

Patent expiration of branded drugs and lack of awareness among public in developing nations acted as restraining factors of the erectile dysfunction treatment drugs market

