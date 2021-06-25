Global Asthma And COPD Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 56.5 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Asthma and COPD Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global asthma and COPD drugs market was valued at US$ 39,021.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 56,507.7 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Asthma and COPD Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/asthma-and-copd-drugs-market

Market Insights

Globally, asthma and COPD is one the leading chronic respiratory diseases, with high prevalence and increasing health care and economic burden. Thus, disease represent a lucrative market for pharmaceutical companies. COPD is rated to be the fourth most common cause of mortality, and expected to reach third position by 2030, in case the risk such as smoking, pollution is not addressed. Gradually over the period of time the treatment of asthma and COPD shows improvement, with novel drugs and treatment strategies, along with usage of non-pharmacologic treatment. It has being observed there is being surge in prevalence of asthma and COPD in developed and developing countries. In developed countries, there is being rise in prevalence of asthma due to lifestyle changes in terms of food habit, low level of exercise, etc., while in developing countries the prevalence is due to pollution and smoking.

The global asthma and COPD drugs market is segmented by drug type into anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilator monotherapy and combination drugs. Anti-inflammatory drugs includes corticosteroids, anti-leukotrienes and monoclonal antibodies. Bronchodilator monotherapy includes short-acting beta2-agonist (SABAs) and long-acting beta2-agonist (LABAs) and anticholinergic drugs. Amongst all, combination therapy of long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA)/ inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) dominates the market. The combination therapy that include Symbicort (AstraZeneca), Advair (GlaxoSmithKline) is most preferred treatment against asthma/ COPD, due to better efficacy and less side effects.

As of the current market scenario, North America together dominate the global asthma and COPD drugs market followed by the European market. Rising prevalence of asthma and COPD due to pollution, change in lifestyle, entry of generics and novel therapies in the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for the forecast period. Emerging economies such India, China due to industrialization, demographic changes, urbanization there is been rise in pollution thus increase in prevalence of asthma and COPD population.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global asthma and COPD drugs market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Nycomed, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Vectura Group, Pfizer Inc. and others.

Key Market Movements:

– There is a rise in the prevalence of asthma and COPD in both developed and developing countries. In developed countries, the rise in prevalence is mainly due to lifestyle change such as smoking, while in developing countries rise is observed due to presence of most polluted cities in the world and inclusion of smoking in lifestyle

– Introduction of novel technology, strong pipeline, and personalization of medicine is also expected to drive the growth of market.

– With economic development in emerging economies, healthcare awareness, and high disposable income are some of the factors driving the developing countries

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the asthma and copd market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for asthma and copd?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the asthma and copd market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global asthma and copd market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the asthma and copd market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com