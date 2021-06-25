Global Candles Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Candles Market: – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027,” the global candles market was valued at US$ 8,426.31 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 13,031.03 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Availability of the product in various colors, shapes, size and fragrances is stimulating the market growth”

Candle manufacturing is a multibillion dollar industry worldwide. During the holiday season, more than, one-third of candle sales take place. Candles come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, colors and scents. It has been observed that end users tend to use candles once a week. Fragrance, color and price are widely considered among the most important factors when buying candles. Mass merchandise retailers and department or home decor stores are most common locations where people tend to buy candles.

In the consumer goods industry, retail shelf space and product availability plays a very vital role in creating demand for the product. Distribution is a key success factor in the current candles industry. Rising competition and comparatively moderate growth rate of the candles market has compelled companies to focus on increasing product penetration. Supermarkets, drugstores, mass merchandisers, discount stores etc. play an important role in the distribution of candles. Rising consumer demands for organic scented candles, specialty candles, and liquid candles among others is driving the shift from niche distribution channels to mainstream mass retailers. Mass merchandisers such as Wal-Mart are introducing scented candles products. Moreover, supermarkets are also expanding their product range. This has resulted in a sharp increase in sales of candles.

Industrial Developments

• In May 2018, GALA-KERZEN announced the acquisition of Korona Candles S.A. Through this acquisition the company is trying to expand its geographical outreach and product portfolio.

Key Market Movements

• Globally, the piezoelectric devices market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue for the period of 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the market accounted for US$ 8426.31 Mn and is expected to reach US$ 13,031.03 Mn by 2027.

• The market is highly fragmented owing to presence of numerous players. The barriers to entry in the candle industry are low. The small candle makers are rising up and taking their piece of the pie. Many customers are opting to purchase candles from the smaller hand crafted market owing to the uniqueness, quality, and the ability to customize their orders.

• Asia Pacific region anticipated to grow swiftly on the back of changing customer lifestyle, availability of products and rise in aroma therapeutic activities in countries such as India, China, and japan among others.

The Global Candles Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Distribution Channel Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the candles market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for candles?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the candles market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global candles market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the candles market worldwide?

