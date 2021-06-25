According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Focused Ion Beam System Market (Source – Gallium, Gold, Iridium and Others; Application – Sample Preparation, Semiconductor Fabrication and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global focused ion beam system market to expand with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Focused ion beam (FIB) system refers to a tool that uses a focused beam of ions (typically Gallium), which upon interaction with the sample creates its high magnification images. FIB is one of the most prominent and few methods suitable for nanotechnology applications. One of the major factors driving the market growth is the rising inclination towards focused ion beams in material sciences, semiconductor fabrication, secondary ion mass spectrometry and several others. Due to superior advantages over the conventional electron beam systems, the focused ion beam technique holds high potential for the coming years. Further, the market growth is also fueled by the increasing miniaturization of electronic devices. Over the period of time, focused ion beam systems are developed to generate beam size ranging below 10nm. This makes FIB system highly suitable for nanofabrication, thereby up-scaling the market growth. FIB technology offers numerous advantages for nanofabrication as follows:

Ability to perform both milling as well as imaging

Milling spot size less than 10nm

Flexibility in processing

Ease of fabrication

Minimal back scattering of electrons as compared to e-beam lithography

The overall FIB systems market is segmented on the basis of source type, applications and geographic regions. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into gallium, iridium, gold and others. As of 2016, the market is led by the gallium source segment contributing to more than fifty percent of the total market revenue. This is attributed to its superior characteristics such as low melting point, less volatility at its melting point, low surface energy and excellent electrical, mechanical and vacuum properties as compared to other potential sources. Further, based on applications, the market is categorized into sample preparation, semiconductor fabrication and others. As of 2016, the market is dominated by the sample preparation segment accounting for more than forty percent of the total market revenue. In the coming years, semiconductor fabrication segment is projected to emerge highly lucrative in the global market.

On the basis of geographic regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Currently, Europe dominates the overall focused ion beam market, while Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The overall market is relatively consolidated in nature due to limited adoption of the technology across different applications. Some of the major players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, JEOL Ltd., Evans Analytical Group and others.

