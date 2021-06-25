Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 238.69 Bn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market – Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Pipeline Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global infectious disease treatment market was valued at US$ 153.55 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 238.69 Bn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.88 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The infectious disease is transmitted from person to person, bites from insects and animals and by ingestion of contaminated food and water. It is further segmented into therapeutics (antibacterial drugs, antiviral drugs, antifungal drugs and anti-parasitic drugs) and application (AIDS, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HPV, MRSA, CT/NG and Others). The antibacterial drugs are leading the therapeutic segment due to increasing prevalence of bacterial infection, technological advancement in antibacterial drug formulation, and rise in the number of antibiotic resistant bacteria. The antiviral drugs are gaining momentum due to the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases in developing and under developed countries, and developments in the field of safer antiviral drug formulations with fewer side effects. The human papillomavirus leads the application segment as the number of women suffering with this infection is around 290 million (1995-2005) according to the World Health Organization statistics. MRSA will be the fastest growing market in the application segment due to its rising prevalence, use of non-sterilized surgical devices, and combination of antibiotics are prescribed. The infectious disease treatment market comprises market players such as Pfizer, Inc., Abbvie, Inc., Alere, Inc., Bayer AG are few market leaders in global infectious disease treatment market and compete to augment their foothold in the market.

Key Market Movements:

High prevalence of infectious diseases

High public awareness and early disease diagnosis

Government and non-government organizations arranging awareness activities, camps and supporting reimbursement policies

Increasing investment in drug R&D resulting into promising pipeline

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the infectious disease treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for infectious disease treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the infectious disease treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global infectious disease treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the infectious disease treatment market worldwide?

