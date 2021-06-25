Global Gastrointestinal Agents Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 21,177.7 Mn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Gastrointestinal agents Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global gastrointestinal agents market was valued at US$ 17,255.3 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 21,177.7 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Medications for gastrointestinal diseases and symptoms include prescription and nonprescription drugs, conventional and unconventional agents, simple small molecules, complex macromolecules and large recombinant proteins. These medications can be classified based upon their use: drugs for nausea and vomiting (antiemetics), prokinetic agents, laxatives, antidiarrheal agents, drugs for acid peptic disease, drugs for irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and, of course, miscellaneous. Gastrointestinal disorders include conditions such as constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids, anal fissures, perianal abscesses, anal fistulas, perianal infections, diverticular diseases, colitis, colon polyps and cancer. Many of these can be prevented or minimized by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, practicing good bowel habits, and submitting to cancer screening.

The global gastrointestinal agents market is segmented by drug type as antidiarrheal, anti-ulcers, laxatives, inflammatory bowel disease drugs and irritable bowel syndrome drugs. Among these, inflammatory bowel disease held the largest share in the gastrointestinal agents market due high prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease in the region.

As of the current market scenario, North America dominates the gastrointestinal agents market. The U.S., in particular captures the largest market share in the Americas gastrointestinal agents market. However, the region is expected to witness flat growth due to maturity of this market and no anticipated competition from potential drug. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be fastest growing market for the forecast period 2017-2015

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global gastrointestinal agents market are

Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc. (Formerly Actavis Plc.), AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others

Key Market Movements:

Chronic digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease have being commonly observed recently. Gastrointestinal (GI) diseases account for substantial morbidity, mortality, and cost. Thus rising incidence of gastrointestinal disease is key driver for market growth

Enormous research and development is taking place in gastrointestinal therapy in pharma industry where it has seventh largest pipeline products, surpassing other therapy areas such as dermatology, ophthalmology and respiratory. There are many drugs and biologics in pipeline especially in phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trails

