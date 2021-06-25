Global Ambulatory Care Services Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 106.8 Bn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Ambulatory Care Services Market – Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Pipeline Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global ambulatory care services market was valued at US$ 72.96 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 106.8 Bn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.22 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

According to World Health Organization in 2013 approximately 33% of adult population above the age of 65 years were diagnosed with chronic diseases. The need for a viable alternative option for inpatient care has led to the market proliferation of ambulatory care services market from the last 3 decades. In addition telephone consultation, emergency visits to the patients and rehabilitation services are expected to attract more patients to ambulatory care services which offers a great contribution to financial outcome. It is further segmented into services (Emergency departments, Primary care offices, Outpatient departments,) and surgery (Orthopedic surgery, Ophthalmology surgery, Gastroenterology surgery, plastic surgery, spinal injections). The primary care offices is leading the services segment as it is the first point of care and is being converted into community-based service by hospital stay and provides immediate medical intervention for life threating incidences. The outpatient department is gaining momentum due to the increasing pressure to reduce healthcare cost as it reduces the duration of the hospital stay of patient which is cost effective. The orthopedic surgery leads the surgery segment as the number of life threatening accidents requiring urgent medical care and surgeries is increasing. Plastic surgery is the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to rise in accidents like burns, maxillofacial injuries, rhinoplasty, high disposable incomes, low self-esteem propelling the number of facial and breast enlargement surgeries. The ambulatory care services market is technologically driven. DaVita healthcare, LVL group, Fresenius Kabi, AmSurg etc are few market leaders in ambulatory care services market and compete to augment their foothold in the market.

Key Market Movements:

Higher prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population

Technological advances in the surgeries performed in the ambulatory care center

Government and non-government initiatives to promote primary care offices and supporting reimbursement policies

Increased pressure to reduce the healthcare cost

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the ambulatory care services market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for ambulatory care services?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the ambulatory care services market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global ambulatory care services market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the ambulatory care services market worldwide?

