Aluminum Casting Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2020–2027

The Aluminum Casting market is forecast to reach USD 78.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing use of lightweight materials in various end-user industries will be one of the leading market trends for aluminum casting over the forecast period. Increased use in sectors such as aerospace and automotive has further boosted the market’s growth. The demand has vast opportunities because aluminum is favored over iron and steel products in the automotive industry.

The increasing demand for consumer goods, high investment in mining, construction, and electronics, expansion in manufacturing, and developing economies are also driving the market growth. Aluminum Casting provides high conductivity and corrosion resistance. It gives all shapes with high tensile strength and high stability.

Aluminum is being replaced by magnesium as a liquid metal, which restricts the growth of the casting market for aluminum. The problem the aluminum casting industry faces is monitoring the effect of aluminum cast production on the climate. Factors such as high aluminum casting machinery costs and high investments in aluminum casting technology developments are likely to hamper demand development.

Key participants include Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Ryobi Ltd., Consolidated Metco Inc., Walbro, Alcoa Corporation, Martinea Honsel Germany GmbH, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., Alcast Technologies, Dynacast, Bodine Aluminum Inc., among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

Aluminum prices followed a similar pattern with the spread of coronavirus to the other base metals, prices dropped. Intermittent price increases could not be maintained based on concerns about rising demand from the core consumer transport and construction sectors. With a contribution of over 50% of aluminum consumption, the decline in order from the transport and construction industries has had a significant effect on the aluminum price. Downstream buyers of semi-finished aluminum, however, were slow to restart due to the shortage of labor and rising demand from the construction and automotive industries.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Aluminum Casting market on the basis of process type, end-user, sources, and region:

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Die Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transportation

Industrial

Buildings & Construction

Others

Sources Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Primary

Secondary

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Key Questions Answered

