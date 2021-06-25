Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2020–2027

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Forecast to 2028 offers readers a complete overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) industry by evaluating current and future market dynamics along with scope of the study. The report analyzes the Internet of Things (IoT) market on a global and regional scale to provide fruitful insights to key companies and manufacturers to assist them in capitalize on the potential investment and growth opportunities expected to arise in the business sphere over the forecast period. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research including journals, press releases, magazines, and other official documents to provide accurate insights into key aspects of the Internet of Things (IoT) market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to established businesses and new entrant to assist them in overcoming industry barriers and fortify their base in the industry.

Key companies operating in the market:Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services, Bosch Software Innovation GMBH, General Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building and home automation

Smart energy and utilities

Smart manufacturing

Connected logistics

Smart retail

Smart mobility and transportation

Connection Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ethernet

Wi-Fi

LPWAN

Cellular

Bluetooth

Satellite

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services

Platform

Solution

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional analysis covers in-depth assessment of import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, current and emerging trends, market share, market size, market growth, revenue growth, and strategic initiatives taken by key players in each region. It also provides details about the key factors influencing the market growth in the region such as government regulations, reimbursement scenarios, technological developments, and research and development activities. This provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make strategic business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

Key Aspects of the Report:

Global and region forecast of the Internet of Things (IoT) market from 2021-2028

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment return analysis to provide better understanding of market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends

Comprehensive analysis of key market players along with their company overview, product portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position

Regional and country-wise analysis to offer clear understanding of the market growth and revenue growth over the forecast period

