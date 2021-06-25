Gas Separation Membrane Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Increasing demand for biogas in the developing countries and cost-effectiveness of membrane separation is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 851.6 million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – High demand in the food & beverage sector.

The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market report encompasses critical insights into the market landscape of the Gas Separation Membrane market with regards to its market size and share in terms of volume and value. The report discusses in-depth the growth pattern of the market and vital elements influencing the growth of the industry in the forecast timeline 2020-2027. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape, product developments, and technological advancements, and changes in demands and trends of the industry. Furthermore, the report offers accurate estimations of the market value and growth of each segment throughout the forecast period.

The report is further updated with the market scenario and economic landscape altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of the market by inducing supply chain disruptions and financial difficulties. However, the market is poised to regain momentum during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

The global Gas Separation Membrane reviews the dynamics of the market and gives insights into how the market has been expanding on a global scale and contributing to the global revenue generation. The report further provides vital statistical data about the market in terms of sales and revenue with regards to product types, application spectrum, regions, key competitors, and latest advancements in technologies and research and development activities.

Key players operating in the global Gas Separation Membrane market include Honeywell UOP, Air Liquide Advanced Separations, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., DIC Corporation, Generon Igs Inc., and Membrane Technology and Research Inc., among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polysulfone

Polyimide & Polyaramide

Cellulose Acetate

Others

Module Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spiral Wound

Hollow fiber

Plate & Frame

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon Dioxide Removal

Nitrogen Generation

Oxygen Enrichment

Hydrogen Recovery

Air Dehydration

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Waste & Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further sheds light on the key regions of the market and offers an explicit analysis of the regulatory framework, financial hurdles, demands and trends, and the latest technological developments in the regions. The report offers a thorough analysis of the regions with regards to production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, technological and product advancements, and presence of key market players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further, the report discusses in detail strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and licensing agreements undertaken by the key players. The report furthermore offers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer key insights into the company’s progress and position.

Moreover, the report offers critical information about market driving factors and restraining factors, threats, growth prospects, opportunities, and limitations. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment analysis. It also offers strategic recommendations to the new players and established companies to gain maximum returns on their investment and a strong foothold in the market.

