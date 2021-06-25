Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Growth Rate,Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2026

Various policies and endeavors of governments across the world for the installation of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic setups to reduce the consumption of energy generated from fossil fuels is estimated to stimulate the demand. .

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market is expected to reach USD 29.76 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rooftop solar photovoltaic setup is a photovoltaic system that finds application in the generation of electricity from the solar panel installed on the rooftop of a commercial or residential building. The market demand is propelled by various policies and efforts undertaken by governments across the world for the installation of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic setups to reduce the consumption of energy generated from fossil fuels which is non-renewable source of energy. Solar photovoltaic setups can share a certain percentage of the rising demand for electricity owing to rise in automation, growth in industrialization as well as rise in the living standards of the people. Market Size – USD 7.38 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 16.8%, Market Trends – Surge in demand for rooftop solar photovoltaic setups in residential buildings The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period and contributes to the largest market share. This can be attributed to the plenty of sunlight received by this region, the surging demand for electricity as well as the emerging need to discover alternatives ways to the quickly depleting fossil fuels in this region.

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Scope:

A broad Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

Major companies profiled in the report include:

Sunpower Corporation,

Yingli green Energy holding,

Suntech Power holding,

Canadian Solar,

Sharp Solar,

Trina Solar,

Solar World,

Schott Solar,

Panasonic Corporation and Jinko Solar Holding Company.

Type Outlook:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Application Outlook:

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Analysis of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market:

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

