Ceramic Fiber Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2026

The global ceramic fiber market was valued at USD 1.77 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.80 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.42%. The study covers analysis of ceramic fiber and its extensive use in various applications. Ceramic fibers comprise a wide range of amorphous or crystalline synthetic mineral fibers characterized by their refractory properties (stability at high temperatures). They are primarily made of alumina, silica and other metal oxides or, less commonly, of monoxide materials such as silicon carbide.

Most ceramic fibers are comprised of alumina and silica in an approximate 50/50 mixture. Ceramic fibers are used as insulation materials, because of their ability to withstand high temperatures, and are used primarily for lining furnaces and kilns. Better thermal efficiency than its substitutes, increasing concerns about safety at workplace, increasing demand for bio-based insulation materials are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials is a major hindrance for the market growth during the year 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

High temperature resistant ceramic blankets and boards are widely used in shipbuilding as insulation to prevent the spread of fires and for general heat containment.

Ceramic blankets are extensively used as insulation for catalytic converters in the automobile industry and in aircraft and space vehicle engines. Further, In the metal industry, ceramic blankets are used as insulation on the interior of furnaces. Boards are used in combination with blankets for insulation of furnaces designed to produce temperatures up to about 1,400°C

In commercial fire protection, ceramic fibers are used in grease-duct insulation and penetration and expansion-joint seals. In addition to this, they are also used in hobby furnaces, such as ceramic pottery and glass-enameling kilns and blacksmith forges

Refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) also known as Alumino silicate wool (ASW) is used for insulation, primarily in kilns and furnaces is a form of form of man-made vitreous (silicate) fiber (MMVF) and consists of alumio-silicate fibers

Products made from AES wools are usually used at application temperatures greater than 1100°F (600 °C) in industrial equipment, fire protection, automotive exhaust systems and domestic appliances. Their usage has grown significantly since their commercial production began in the early 1990s.

Globally, Asia Pacific holds for the substantial market share of ceramic fibers. High R&D investment, rise in the use of high quality and lightweight insulation materials made of ceramics are key factors for the growth in Asia Pacific region. Its holds 36.1% of the market share in the global ceramic fiber market

On the basis of end use, refining and petrochemical industry hold significant share in the global ceramic market. Increasing need to lower operating costs, increasing reliability and lower energy use in furnace linings and walls are anticipated to fuel the demand in this industry. It accounts for 48.7% of the total market share in the global ceramic fiber market

On the basis of product, Module holds the highest share (50.8%) in the global market because of unique qualities such as low thermal conductivity, light weight, easy to install and remove, smooth hot face surface, resistant to mechanical shocks.

Key players in the global ceramic fiber market include Rath Group, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Unifrax I LLC, IBIDEN Co., Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

