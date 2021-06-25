Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2021–2028

The global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market was valued at USD 10.98 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.95 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.90%. These chemicals have many dynamic applications and find extensive use in the oil and gas industry. The growth in oil drilling and extensive demand and production of crude oil are major reasons behind the flourishing state of specialty oilfield chemicals. Most chemicals under the specialty oilfield type are employed for specific purposes throughout the production lifecycle of an oilfield chemical. Those that can solve more than one purpose are usually preferred, like surfactant chemicals.

An increasing trend for supply centres shifting is observed due to the arrival of shale gas in the US as compared to the coals or olefins from China. The key raw materials for oilfield chemicals are getting scarce. The regulatory requirements are exponentially increasing as the environmental impact of the emissions and waste become more and more harmful. Another major factor that will hamper the growth of the market over the forecasted period is the shift of the consumers towards sustainable products which completely avoids the use of plastics as well as other specialty oilfield chemicals.

This industry faces hurdles and upheavals due to the unstable prices of crude oil and the ongoing geopolitical issues in some parts of the world. These form serious threats that can hamper the overall global market growth.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

BASF SE, Solvay, Akzo Nobel NV, Huntsman International LLC, Thermax Global, Sadara, Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited, Roemex Limited, Schlumberger, Ashland Inc.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Demulsifier

Deoiler

Biocide

Fluid Loss Additive

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Clay Stabilizer

Pour Point Depressant

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Drilling

Cementing

Production

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Well Stimulation

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

