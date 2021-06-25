Talc Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The Global Talc market is forecast to reach USD 4,238.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These clay minerals are unique materials that are used in paper manufacturing, ceramics, paints & coating and cosmetic industry for various purposes such as for manufacturing papers, food additive, talcum powder, sinks, and many other products.

The market for such minerals is influenced by rise of industries due to urbanization. The rising applications of talcum products are boosting the market of such clay minerals. The cosmetic and beauty products manufacturing sector is depended on this market for the manufacturing of cosmetic talcum powder. The lawsuits which are filed against the use and production of talcum are acting as a market restraint.

The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as critical effects of talcum manufacturing add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the market for mineral clays used for industrial purposes owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of talcum.

In the Asia Pacific region due to the sudden rise in population and rapid urbanization, the market for such talcum products are propelling at a swift rate. The rising economy in counties like China, and Japan due to favorable political, social, and economic conditions are helping the market to grow. Construction, transportation, pharmaceutical and food industries of the APAC region are using these talcum for the production of plastic, paints, and ceramic products used in construction. China is the highest manufacturer and consumer of such talcum products.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Talc Market:

Mondo Minerals, IMI Fabi, Golcha Minerals, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, Liaoning Qian He, Guangxi Longguang, Johns Manville, Longsheng Huamei, and Xilolite, among others.

The Global Talc Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Deposit Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Talc Carbonate

Talc Chlorite

Others

Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Talc Powder

Talc Lump

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pulp & Paper

Plastic Industry

Ceramics

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

