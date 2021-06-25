Individual Quick Freezing Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 15.89 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.85%, Market Trends –Increase in usage of IQF in food and beverage industry, Growing number of IQF manufacturers

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Individual Quick Freezing Market was valued at USD 15.89 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23.65 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.85%. The primary consideration for deep-freezing is the rate at which the temperature of the food is reduced, whether it is meat, vegetables, or baked products. Longer the freezing process takes, the more time there is for the water moslecules contained in the food to come together to form large ice crystals. These can pierce the cell membranes and damage the tissue, with the result that the frozen food loses its form and structure while vitamins, nutrients, and flavors are also lost. Growing consumer demand for ready to eat meals across the globe is propelling the individual quick freezing (IQF) industry, and the increasing availability of non-seasonal food commodities is expected to have a strong influence on the individual quick freezing (IQF) industry. Furthermore, the development and expansion of retail food chains in the advanced countries are also predicted to influence the individual quick freezing (IQF) industry significantly. Increasing government initiatives to minimize food wastage is forecasted to produce more possibilities for key players in the industry.

The benefits of this method of preparing frozen food are that the process isn’t time-consuming. The exact time depends on the type of IQF freezer and the product. The short freezing prevents the formation of large ice crystals in the product’s cells, which makes the product to be in its shape, color, smell, and taste after defrosting, to a far greater extent. An added advantage of IQF technology is its ability to separate units of the products during freezing, which produces higher quality product compared to block freezing. This advantage is also vital for food sustainability, as the consumer can defrost and use the exactly needed quantity. The greenhouse gas discharges during the production process are one of the main restraining aspects of the industry.

Download FREE sample copy of Individual Quick Freezing market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2664

Competitive Landscape:

The global Individual Quick Freezing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Individual Quick Freezing market, focusing on companies such as

Key participants include MAREL (Iceland), JBT (US), Products and Chemicals (US), Air Liquide (France), GEA (Germany), The Linde Group (Germany), Air and Messer Group (Germany). The other companies which are profiled include PATKOL (Thailand), OctoFrost Group (Sweden), Cryogenic Systems Equipment (US), Starfrost (UK), and Scanico (Denmark).

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2664

Market Scope:

This report on the Individual Quick Freezing market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Individual Quick Freezing market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others (blast and plate freezers)

Processing Stages (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Pre-processing

Freezing

Packaging

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Seafood

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

Browse complete Individual Quick Freezing report description And Full TOC @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/individual-quick-freezing-iqf-market

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Individual Quick Freezing market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Individual Quick Freezing market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Individual Quick Freezing market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ORDER NOW @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2664

Why Choose Reports and Data?

Regional demand estimation and forecast Pre-commodity pricing volatility Technological updates analysis Location Quotients Analysis Raw Material Sourcing Strategy Competitive Analysis Product Mix Matrix Vendor Management Cost Benefit Analysis Supply chain optimization analysis Patent Analysis Carbon Footprint Analysis R & D Analysis Mergers and Acquisitions

Request customized copy of Individual Quick Freezing report

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/2664

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Winco Bulk Food Ingredients Market Trends

Non Bulk Ingredients Market Demand

Refrigerant Compressor Market Revenue

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter