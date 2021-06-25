Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020–2027

Market Size – USD 2.40 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – The elevating demand for Hydrolyzed Whey Protein in baby formula

The Global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market is forecast to reach USD 6.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There are four major types of whey protein, namely whey protein concentrate, native whey protein, whey protein isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein [HWP]. One of the main differences of hydrolyzed whey protein as compared to the other types of whey protein is the process of manufacturing. There are additional processes, though, which, hydrolyzed whey has to go through. Under these additional processes, the whey protein is exposed to acid, heat, or enzymes to disintegrate the bonds holding amino acids together. It is usually claimed by protein makers that this process pre-digests the protein, enhancing bioavailability, enhances protein synthesis, and makes it easier to digest. This type of whey protein is considered to be unique because of the concentration of small peptides. HWP can provide super-protein nutrition that can be consumed by everyone, and it is particularly beneficial for individuals with digestive issues or have issues with digesting protein food sources. Studies indicate towards the fact that high-DH hydrolyzed protein leads to more drastic uptake of amino acids, and it can be more effective in applications associated with tissue repair, as compared to amino acids or intact proteins. Due to high degree of bioavailability, high-DH WPH may help in enhancing muscle recovery, support immune system function, and improve intestinal health, among others. Along with the benefits mentioned above, factors like the increasing emphasis on fitness and healthy lifestyle and rising demand for dietary supplements is fostering the growth of the sector.

Key participants include Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Agropur, Glanbia, Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Hilmar Cheese Company, American Dairy Products Institute, Warkem Biotech PVT.LTD., Jeevan Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and Maruti Protech.

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Powdered

Capsulated

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

