Ultrasonic Sensors Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Market Size – USD 3,969.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.20%, Market Trends- progressive increase in demand for Smart and medical wearable devices

The ultrasonic sensor market is expected to reach USD 6,454.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ultrasonic sensors are broadly used in various industrial sectors, including medical & healthcare, petroleum, automotive, food, and beverage, manufacturing, and military & defense. Such sensors find extensive applicability in the manufacturing industry. For example, ultrasonic sensing devices are utilized for the detection of external objects in food quality inspection. Additionally, such elements are being used for error detection such as degradation and cracks of materials and to identify uniformity of the products across packaging, paper, and textile industries.

Key companies operating in the market are profiled on the basis of company overview, financial standing, global and regional market position, production and manufacturing capacity, gross profit margins, and business expansion plans.

The Key players in the Ultrasonic Sensor Market include Branson Ultrasonic Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., APC International Ltd., Siemens Ag, Rockwell Automation, Inc., GE Healthcare, Ltd., and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH.

The application in object detection accounted for the largest share of 29.7% of the market in 2018.

The automotive end user segment accounted for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018.

The ranging measurement type is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The largest share is accounted by Europe with a share of 32.2% of the market in 2018 followed by the Asia Pacific region. The technological shifts in IT have led to constant improvements of these sensors in the region. Countries such as Germany and China are home to various manufacturing industries that have chosen automation in their existing facilities to fit into the competition. Automation allows advanced communication and accurate coordination inside factories. It also guarantees flexibility in the manufacturing methods.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Application, Type, End User, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Object Detection

Liquid Level Measurement

Distance Measurement

Anti-Collision Detection

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Proximity Detection

Ranging Measurement

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Medical and Healthcare

Chemical

Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

