Grape Seed Extracts Market to Reach US$ 700.1 Mn by 2023

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Grape Seed Extracts Market (By Form Type (Powder, Liquid, and Gel), By Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Others)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the worldwide grape seed extracts market was valued at US$ 361.7 Mn in 2015. In terms of volume the global market stood at 463.6 tons in 2015.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/grape-seed-extracts-market

Market Insights:

Rising awareness regarding the health benefits with the consumption of grape seed extracts is the major factor driving the market growth. Grape seed extracts plays a vital role in addressing health related issues such as skin damage, blood pressure, cardiovascular issues and cancer. In addition, due to its anti-ageing and antioxidants properties coupled with rising demand for the natural and organic personal care and skin care products, will further propel the grape seed extracts market demand. Symptoms of allergies to some people when consumed are the key factor hampering the grape seed extracts market growth.

Expanding applications scope of grape seed extracts is projected to spur the market demand. Furthermore, changing demographics in emerging economies such as change in lifestyle, rise in disposable income, increasing awareness about the grape seed extracts and companies entering into these regions is projected to propel the market demand in the near future. Surging popularity of grape seed extracts globally, about it uses in medicines is also projected to boost the market demand.

Competitive Insights:

The major companies in grape seed extracts market are involved in new developments and innovations to increase the application scope of the grape seed extracts across various industries. Furthermore, companies are now expanding their manufacturing units over emerging economies as these economies offers huge growth potential. Some of the major players present in this market are Naturex, Botanic Innovations LLC., Polyphenolics, Augusto Bellinvia, Naturias, and Earthoil.

Key Trends:

Focus on targeting new application area for grape seed extracts

Emerging economies provides huge market potential

Enhancing new distribution channels

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the grape seed extracts market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for grape seed extracts?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the grape seed extracts market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global grape seed extracts market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the grape seed extracts market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com