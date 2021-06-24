Global Single-Use Bio-Processing Systems Market to Reach Worth USD 19,059.3 Mn by 2023: The Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals is One of the Major Drivers in This Market
According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Single-Use Bio-Processing Systems Market – (Application Type – R&D Support Bio-processing Systems and GMP Single-use Bio-processing Systems): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2023,” the market was valued at USD 1,946.7 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 19,059.3 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 33.0% from 2016 to 2022.
The Global Single-use Bio-processing Systems market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period primarily by the growing demand and cost- effective features of these single-use systems, which are mostly used in R&D applications. The essential bio-processing systems used in R&D applications are disposable bioreactors, mixers, containers, tubing, connectors, sampling systems, purification devices and columns, and probes/sensors. The overall market has also undergone a paradigm shift owing to the growing usage of GMP single-use systems and the increasing outsourcing activities to the developing nations. North America held the largest regional market, accounting for the market share of over 35% in 2015, and is expected to dominate the global single-user bio-processing systems market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. The prime factors driving the market are adoption of cost-cutting practices by biopharmaceutical companies. and the increasing prevalence of diseases leading to the procurement of biologics and biopharmaceuticals. Asia Pacific is expected at a highest rate during the forecast period increasing adoption of single-use bio-processing systems, the rise in healthcare spending, and the increase in outsourcing activities by biopharmaceutical vendors based in the developed region.
Based on application type, The R&D Support Single-use Systems held the largest share in the global single-use bio-processing systems market. The market is driven primarily by the growing demand and cost-effective features of these single-use systems, which are mostly used in R&D applications. The GMP single-use systems are expected to grow at the highest growth rate as the GMP single-use systems are employed by biopharmaceutical companies and other bio-manufacturing companies for reorienting their business and manufacturing processes.
The key players in the global single-use bio-processing systems market are GE Healthcare, Merck, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Broadley-James, Cellexus, Eppendorf, Finesse Solutions, Pall, Parker Hannifin, Saint-Gobain and others.
