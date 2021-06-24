Global Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market To Reach Worth USD 2.5 Bn By 2022: Rising Prevalence Of The Condition To Determine Market Growth

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market (Treatment Type: Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism): Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the thyroid gland disorders treatment market was valued at USD 1.9 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 2.5 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2016 to 2023.

Browse the full report Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2023 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/thyroid-gland-disorders-treatment-market

Market Insights

Growth in healthcare investments, prevalence of thyroid disorders and growing high-risk geriatric population are the major factors driving the global market growth for thyroid gland disorders treatment. North America is the largest regional market at a market share of over 41% in 2015, and the dominance of this region is anticipated to continue through 2022. Rising number of patients suffering from thyroid diseases in U.S. is the key driver to the market growth. According to American Thyroid Association (ASA), more than 12% of the U.S. population will develop a thyroid condition during their lifetime and an estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the thyroid diseases would further drive the market growth.

The thyroid gland disorders treatment market is majorly segmented into hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism treatment. The hypothyroidism treatment includes drugs such as levothroxine and liothyronine, while hyperthyroidism treatments include drugs such as imidazole and propacil. The thyroid gland disorders treatment market is propelling due to the factors such as rise in the patient base suffering from thyroid disorders, rising geriatric population and consistent introduction of innovative and novel therapeutics by market players leading to the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for hypothyroidism drugs such as Synthroid and Euthyrox in the developing as well as developed region would further drive the market growth.

The major players operating in this market include AbbVie, Inc., Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG and others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the thyroid gland disorders treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for thyroid gland disorders treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the thyroid gland disorders treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global thyroid gland disorders treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the thyroid gland disorders treatment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com