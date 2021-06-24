Polybutene Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,733.9 Mn By 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Polybutene Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025,” the Polybutene market was valued at US$ 1,827.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,733.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Polybutene is a polymer which is derived from isobutylene. Polybutene is a colorless, odorless and tasteless pale yellow viscous liquid. It is differentiated based on grades by characteristic such as molecular weight and the grades with high molecular weight are known to have increased viscosity. Polybutene is available in various grades in the market. It is also known as liquid oligomer which has application as a plasticizer for various applications in the market. It is used as a plasticizer for high molecular weight polymers such as polyethylene, lubricants and carriers among others.

Polybutenes are utilized as lubricant for metallurgical oil, 2-cycle engine lubricant, compressor oil, viscosity index enhancer. It is also used as metallurgical oil.The demand of wrap films gets increased as industries develop and household income increases. Wrap films used to be a mixed product of LDPE, EVA, but is being substituted to LLDPE. Polybutene is used for the condenser, Jelly compound for no impurities and superior electrical insulating property. Polybutene is used as adhesives as it improves the tack and peel strength of elastomer. Polybutene partially replaces tackifier, so it is economical. Personal care products like lip-gloss and roll-on deodorants can be formulated with polybutene. It also find its usage in numerous industrial applications such as sealants, adhesives, coatings, polymer modification, personal care and cosmetic preparations among others

Competitive Insights:

The market is moderately consolidated. Some of the major players present in this market are BASF, INEOS, Lubrizol Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. among others. The various applications of the Polybutene have increased across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Far Eastern Countries and USA. Asia market has shown strongest demand for Polybutene in recent years. Lubricant sales in the US are growingat slightly better than previous years.

Polybutene consumption is most influenced by the market for fuel and oil additives, which in turn, is a function of lubricant sales. Demand for polybutene is expected to grow for use of clean burning two-stroke oils to meet new global emission and performance requirements. Demand is also expected to increase for metal working lubricants and oils.

Key Trends:

– Global emission and performance requirements

– Rising Demand From End Use Application

– Emerging Economies is Driving the Market Growth

– Investment by major manufacturers

– Volatility in Crude Oil Prices impacting the market growth

– Increasing demand for energy efficient oils, metal working lubricants and greases

– Shift in Trend Towards Eco-Friendly Products

