Urological Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global urological devices market is forecast to reach USD 62.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The urological devices are all the equipment involved in the urological operations, diagnosis, treatment, analysis, testing, and others. Kidney diseases, bladder prolapse, urinary tract infections, erectile dysfunction, prostatitis, urologic oncology, and pediatric urology, to name a few, are some of the most common urological diseases that require the urological devices in the treatment system. Rising incidences of geriatric and pediatric urological disorders are few growing diseases that incorporate the urological devices in the procedures and treatments. Improving healthcare facilities in the developing regions are effectively helping in the market growth. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing urological disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of urological healthcare services is expected to take part in the rapid growth of this market.

The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 22.15 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for urology devices in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of urological patients in China, India, and Japan, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Fresenius Medical Care AG & KGaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Richard Wolf, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, Cook Medical Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Siemens AG.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Urological Devices market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global urological devices market on the basis of devices type, sales channel, urological diseases, end-users, and region:

Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Dialysis Devices

Laser and Lithotripsy Devices

Operating Instruments & Consumable Accessories

Stents & Stimulators

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Urological Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Kidney & Bladder Diseases

Cancer and BPH

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

