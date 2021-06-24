Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2026

Factors contributing to high CAGR are growing prevalence of diabetes along with rising incidence of blindness. Moreover, increase in purchasing power and the dread of losing vision have augmented the expenditure by patients to avail the indispensable treatment thus, fueling the overall growth and stability of the diabetic retinopathy market

Market Size – USD 7.39 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Based on current analysis, the global diabetic retinopathy market was valued at USD 7.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.04 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes obstacle that affects eyes. It’s caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). Diabetic retinopathy usually affects both the eyes. As the condition progresses, diabetic retinopathy symptoms typically include; spots or dark strings floating in your vision (floaters)blurred vision, fluctuating vision, impaired color vision, dark or empty areas in your vision and also vision loss. Diabetic retinopathy damages the blood vessels within the retinal tissue, causing them to leak fluid and distort vision. Excess of sugar intake in blood can lead to the blockage of the tiny blood vessels that nourish the retina, cutting off its blood supply. As a result, the eye attempts to grow new blood vessels nonetheless these new blood vessels don’t mature properly and can leak easily. There are two types of diabetic retinopathy viz, early diabetic retinopathy and advanced diabetic retinopathy.

The line of treatment for diabetic retinopathy depends exclusively on extremity of the condition and may require intraocular injections, anti-VEGF drugs, laser surgery or vitrectomy. Growing incidence of diabetes along with rising incidence of blindness because of diabetes is predicted to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in purchasing power and the dread of losing vision have augmented the expenditure by patients to avail the indispensable treatment. Availability of advanced technology and minimal pain inducing laser procedure topped with quick recovery is likely to promote patients’ inclination to adopt surgical treatments. North American section accounted for the largest share of 36.8% due to the supportive compensation strategies, and increasing prevalence of diabetes.

The Diabetic Retinopathy market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Diabetic Retinopathy market. The global Diabetic Retinopathy market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Diabetic Retinopathy Market and profiled in the report are:

Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., AmPio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, iCo Therapeutics Inc., Lupin Ltd., PAREXEL International Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thrombogenic NV, and Vitreoretinal Technologies Inc

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Management (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Anti-VEGF

Intraocular steroid injection

Laser surgery

Vitrectomy

Distribution channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Eye clinics

Hospital and pharmacies

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Diabetic Retinopathy market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Diabetic Retinopathy industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

