Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2026

Market Size – USD 43.16 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 26.6 %Market Trends –Penetration of advance technology along with traditional banking system.

The Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market is forecast to grow from USD 43.16 billion in 2018 to USD 567.30billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.6 %during the forecast period. Low market risk and affordable operating cost are the major driving factor of the market.

The Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market is forecasted to show significant growth due to the increase in implementation online application and growing demand of the technology traditional banking systems.

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending is a process of debt financing that allows different individuals to borrow and lend money using an online platform. The quantity of interest charged for P2P loans is lower than compared to the traditional prime loans. Investors gets only a portion of the loan and spread the amount of the loan across many buyers.

Some of the major key players in the market are Prosper Marketplace, Inc.(US), Upstart Network Inc. (US), Common Bond Inc (US), Funding Circle Limited (UK), Avant, Inc. (US), CircleBack Lending, Inc. (US), Social Finance Inc. (US), Peer form (US), Pave, Inc. (US), Daric Inc. (US).

Business Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Alternate marketplace lending

Traditional lending

User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Small business loans

Consumer credit loans

Real estate loans

Student loans

The global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

