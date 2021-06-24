China Antiscalant Market Sales,Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2020–2026

The increasing investment in the development of new products and technology for water treatment is the major factor for the growth of the market.

The China Antiscalant Market is forecast to reach USD 311.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Scaling is one of the most commonly faced problems faced by water treated companies. Antiscalant, a specialty chemical, is used to overcome this issue. Antiscalant is used extensively in membrane treatments, pipeline transportation, desalination products and for water processing. The growing demand for antiscalants from end users such as Chemical, Power, and Water Treatment plants owing to its cost-effective and superior properties is driving the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 311.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Rapid urbanization and Increase in Industrialization.

China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of antiscalants owing to the utilization of product in the oil and gas industry. China has an untapped opportunity in coal gasification and power sector. Expansion of these sectors can push the growth of the China Antiscalant Market in the country. Growing industrialization in the city and rapid urbanization has led to an increased need for energy and cost-effective solutions for clean water supply. As antiscalants are a cost-effective solution for wastewater treatments, this demand will continue to rise in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The following are the key industry participants:

Henan Yuguan Chemical Technology,

Kemira, ZaozhungKerui Chemicals Co., Ltd.,

BASF SE,

Shangdong Great Lake New Material Co. Ltd.,

Nalco Water,

Avista Technologies,

Clariant AG,

The Dow Chemical Co. and Ashland Inc.,

among others.

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Organic

Inorganic

China Antiscalant Market Segmentation based on Method:

Threshold Inhibition

Crystal Modification

Dispersion

The following are the leading regions of the global China Antiscalant market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

