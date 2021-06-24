Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2027

Market Size – USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Product launches for better stabilization

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Food Emulsifiers are additives that help in stabilizing emulsions during food production. Food emulsifiers also provide smoothness and elasticity to food products and thus are used for manufacturing of noodles, spaghetti, and macaroni. Rising demand for processed instant food provides significant growth opportunities to the Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million market. Emulsifiers also find application in the manufacturing of beverages as it helps in extending the shelf life of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

The report further discusses in detail the strategic initiatives undertaken by key companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions to gain a robust footing in the market. Key companies operating in the market are profiled on the basis of company overview, financial standing, global and regional market position, production and manufacturing capacity, gross profit margins, and business expansion plans.

Key participants in the food emulsifiers market include DuPont, ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Corbion, Beldem, Lonza Group, Riken Vitamin, and Stephan Company among others.

The European food emulsifiers market was valued at USD 939.0 Million in 2018. This is primarily due to the implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the environment and clean label trends in the region.

On the basis of product, Sorbitan esters are expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 4.9% in the Food Emulsifiers market. Sorbitan esters are extensively used in the dairy industry for manufacturing of cream.

As of 2018, the Food Emulsifiers market was dominated by the plant sources and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR. Plant-based food emulsifiers are preferred over animal-based food emulsifiers, as they are less harmful and more stable in food formulation.

Food emulsifiers find application in confectionery industry where they act as functional additives and facilitate processing and storage.

Lecithin is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% in the Food Emulsifiers market. Oiled lecithin improves the consistency of the product whereas de-oiled lecithin, which is rich in phospholipids find application in confectionery and dairy industry.

The Asian-Pacific food emulsifiers market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast year. Rising demand for healthy food products along with technological advancements in regions such as China and India have led to higher adoption of emulsifiers.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Emulsifiers market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Plant

Animal

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mono-glycerides & Di-glycerides

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



