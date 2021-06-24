Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Analysis by Scale, Type, Application, And Regional Forecast To 2027

Increasing prevalence of infectious, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, growing adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation procedures, growth in the number of ECMO centers, increasing survival rates with ECMO and increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 267.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.2% Market Trends –Technological advancements in ECMO machine

A new research report titled global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market report published by Reports and Data provides a brief overview of the industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report covers profiling and study of major manufacturers of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market along with their sales, revenue, and market share. The report further analyzes market segments, size, trends, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, cost overview, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report all includes industrial chain analysis, revenue growth, sales estimation, value chain analysis, capacity, regional market examination, and market forecast up to 2027. The report offers insightful information that will assist in gaining a market position and maximize on lucrative growth opportunities.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Getinge Group (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), XENIOS AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), NIPRO Corporation (Japan), OriGen Biomedical, Inc. (U.S.), ALung Technologies, Inc. (Germany), and EUROSETS S.r.l. (Italy).

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Venovenous ECMO

Venoarterial ECMO

Arteriovenous ECMO

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pumps

Cannula

Oxygenators

Gas Blender

Heat Exchanger

Pressure Monitor

Bladder Reservoir

Controller

Gas Cylinder

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH)

Birth Defects of the Heart

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome (MAS)

Severe Pneumonia

Severe Air Leak Problems

Severe High Blood Pressure in the Arteries of the Lungs (PPHN)

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pediatric

Adult

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) industry

Analysis of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

