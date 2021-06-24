Global Bottled Water Hydration Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 7.3% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Bottled Water Hydration Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the bottled water hydration market was valued at US$ 161.04 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Rising consumption of bottled water supports the market growth”

The bottled water hydration market has undergone significant growth during the past few years. For consumers that seek wellness and health benefits, bottled water is the best alternative available for traditional soft drinks. Moreover, rising obesity concerns among consumers mainly in Europe and North America region support the growth of the bottled water market. The research studies suggest that bottled water coolers and water coolers are one of the fastest-growing service sectors across the world.

The U.S. manufactures around 28 billion plastic bottles annually used for packaging the water. Thereby, is one of the key factor supporting the growth of the bottled water market in the country. Additionally, the adoption of new packaging technology and rising health awareness expected to drive the overall bottled water market during the forecast period.

Top manufacturers of the bottled water hydration market are focusing to increase their product portfolio by launching new bottled waters in the market.

Industrial Developments

• In April 2018, Tata Global Beverage launched its premium natural mineral water brand in the U.S. market. The Himalayan mineral water offers the capacity to become a global premium bottled water brand. The water of the Himalayan brand is sourced from a stream aquifer about 400 feet below the ground level.

• In August 2017, Patanjali increased its product portfolio by launching new packaged drinking water. Moreover, The Company announced that the product Divya Jal would be available globally by the year 2018.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the bottled water hydration market is rising at a CAGR of 7.3% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• North America dominated the global bottled water hydration market in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance supported by factors such as the presence of top bottled water hydration bottle manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the rising consumption of bottled water increases the demand for such bottles. Thereby, supports the market in the region.

• The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest region in terms of consumption of bottled water. The region expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to rising demand for bottled water. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing population support the growth of the market in the region.

• The type segment sub-divided into functional, still, flavored, and sparkling bottled water. The still bottled water expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

• The packaging segment subdivided into PET bottles, glass bottles, and others. The PET bottles holds the largest share in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, major manufacturers of bottled water are focusing to provide PET bottled water. Thereby, supports the growth of the market.

List of Companies Covered:

• Nestle Waters

• Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

• Tata Consumer Products

• Voss Water

• Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

• Danone

• Natural Waters of Viti Ltd – FIJI Water

• PepsiCo

• Alkaline88, LLC.

• The Coca-Cola Company.

• Mia Dubai

• Swiss Mineral water

The Global Bottled Water Hydration Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Price Range (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

By Packaging (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Capacity (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Distribution Channel (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)



*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

