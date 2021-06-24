Global Energy as a Service Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 11.9% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Energy as a Service Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the energy as a service market was valued at US$ 42.35 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing adoption for distributed energy resources along with decreasing cost of renewable power generation and storage will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

Energy as a service (EaaS) can be defined as one or more aspects of a customer’s energy portfolio including strategy, pr0ogram management, energy supply, energy use, and asset management by applying new products, services, financing instruments, and technology solutions. EaaS market consists of third-party vendors, utility services companies, and potential business model disruptors deploying niche technical, financing, or procurement solutions like solar PV power purchase agreements, energy services performance contracts, and deregulated electricity market retail brokerage services.

The drivers for energy as a service market are rising energy consumption and price volatility, and the growing potential of renewable energy. Several trends are expected to come together to push the growth of the energy as a service market during the forecast period. Corporations have increasingly been looking for sustainable or renewable resources of energy. The restraints for energy as a service markets are integration and deployment challenges, and dominance of existing centralized utility models. Backward and Forward Integration are presenting opportunities for the EaaS market. The major challenge for the EaaS market is the results manifest with a scale that is expected to hinder the EaaS market.

Key Industry Developments:

In May 2019, Engie was awarded an energy efficiency performance contract by UAC Berhad, a Malaysian manufacturing company, to improve energy efficiency by more than 18% electricity cost savings, up to 520 tons of CO2 per year. The agreement was signed to improve the energy efficiency of the compressed air system at UAC. ENGIE intends to strengthen its capabilities for energy as a service.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the energy as a service market is rising at a CAGR of 11.9% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market for EaaS during the forecast period. Rising demand from the power and oil & gas industry is driving the demand for EaaS market in this region.

North America is estimated to be the largest from 2019 to 2024. Utilities in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are implementing energy efficiency projects and are looking to cut down energy generation costs. New approaches such as pay-for-performance are being introduced in the US to achieve energy efficiency at a larger scale in the commercial sector.

However, sustainable market growth, the introduction of smart cities, and regulatory developments along with consumer focused government incentive schemes across the regions will drive the overall demand.

List of Companies Covered:

Engie

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls

General Electric

EDF Renewable Energy

Edison

Alpiq

Enel X

Bernhard Energy Solutions

Entegrity

Smartwatt

Enertika

Noresco

Veolia

Honeywell

Centrica

Wendel Energy Services

The Global Energy as a Service Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Service Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-user (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the energy as a service research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for energy as a service research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the energy as a service research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global energy as a service research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the energy as a service research market worldwide?

