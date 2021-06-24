Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 5.2% during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Sensitive Toothpaste Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the sensitive toothpaste market was valued at US$ 836.52 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“New launches by top manufacturers support the growth of the market”

An increase in oral hygiene initiatives such as campaign advertisements by governments and dental care organizations enhanced the demand for sensitive toothpaste. Consumption of tobacco-based products and a rich sugar diet leads to major dental problems. Thus, consumers remunerating more attention to oral hygiene that has led to an increase in demand for sensitive toothpaste. In addition, a number of dentists recommended brushing with sensitive toothpaste at least twice per day. Thereby, increases the demand for sensitive toothpaste globally.

Sensitive toothpaste enables customers with multiple benefits thus increases the demand among customers. For instance, gum strengthening confirmed by the reduction of edema, redness, and glazing from the customers that have used the sensitive toothpaste. Moreover, the application of testing sensitive toothpaste containing natural herbal ingredients displayed extensive reductions in plaque accumulation and gingival inflammation. Thereby, increases the demand for sensitive toothpaste over the forecast period.

Top manufacturers of Sensitive Toothpaste are focusing to increase their product portfolio by launching new toothpaste in the market.

Industrial Developments

In September 2019, Sensodyne launched a new toothpaste. The new Sensodyne sensitivity and gum enable to solve both problems related to sensitivity and gum. Thereby, provides the dual-action formula. Moreover, through the launch company aims to help the customers to relieve pain caused by sensitive teeth and we aim towards creating a future free of sensitivity pain

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the Sensitive Toothpaste market is rising at a CAGR of 5.2% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

The Asia Pacific dominated the global sensitive toothpaste market in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance supported by factors such as the presence of top sensitive toothpaste manufacturers in the region. Moreover, rising awareness about oral health drives the demand for sensitive toothpaste in the region.

The type segment sub-divided into highly sensitive, low sensitivity, and whitening toothpaste. The whitening toothpaste holds the largest share in 2018 and expected to continue its supremacy during the forecast period.

The online channel expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to the rising online shopping trends. Moreover, the busy lifestyles of customers support the growth of the online channels globally.

List of Companies Covered:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Crest

Squigle

Dabur

The Himalaya Drug Company

Alticor (Amway)

The Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Million Segmentation By Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Distribution Channel (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the sensitive toothpaste research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for sensitive toothpaste research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the sensitive toothpaste research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global sensitive toothpaste research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the sensitive toothpaste research market worldwide?

