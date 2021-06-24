Global Flavored Yogurt Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 6.2% during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Flavored Yogurt Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Flavored Yogurt market was valued at US$ 59.3 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Rising Health Awareness among consumers supports market growth”

Flavor in the yogurt increases around 50% of the sales of the yogurt in the U.S. in addition, the most favorite flavor is strawberry in the U.S is one of the key reasons that drive the growth of the flavored yogurt market. Moreover, Greek yogurt is the most popular yogurt, preferred by around 50% of the adults. On the other hand, 50% of children prefer whole-milk yogurt. Moreover, the overall yogurt market will account for around 115 billion by the year 2023. Thereby, increases the demand for flavored yogurt over the forecast period.

In addition, the rising disposable income of consumers in the developing nations drives the demand for flavored yogurt. Moreover, innovation by the key manufacturers of flavored yogurt also contributes to the growth of the market. Rising health awareness among consumers also drives the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Top manufacturers of Flavored Yogurt are focusing to increase their product portfolio by launching new products in the market.

Industrial Developments

In January 2018, Hormel Foods merged with Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Through this merger, the company aims to launch the limited-edition peanut butter flavored frozen yogurt. The Skippy is a blend of chocolate brownie and peanut butter flavored frozen yogurt. The new flavor of yogurt enables to provide a unique taste to the customers.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the Flavored Yogurt market is rising at a CAGR of 6.2% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

Europe dominated the global Flavored Yogurt market in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance supported by factors such as the presence of top Flavored Yogurt manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the rising inclination of consumers towards consuming flavored yogurt drives the demand of the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to a large consumer base in the region.

The flavor segment sub-divided into a strawberry, mango, vanilla, and others. The strawberry holds the largest share in 2018 and expected to continue its supremacy during the forecast period.

List of Companies Covered:

Stonyfield Farm Inc.

Nestle

Emmi Group

Chobani LLC

Arla Foods

Danone

Fage International S.A.

General Mills

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Britannia

Fage international

Mother Dairy

The Global Flavored Yogurt Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Flavor (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Distribution Channel (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

