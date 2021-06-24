Global Beer Cans Market Projected to Grow At a CAGR of 3.5% during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Beer Cans Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Beer Cans market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing demand for craft beer will spur revenue growth during the forecast period”

The rise in production and consumption of alcoholic beverages is driving the overall beer cans market growth. Nowadays, brand owners are increasingly introducing premium craft beers which have augmented the market by 3-4% and are increasingly using beer cans as an advertising tool. The rising consumption of craft beer in different regions coupled with increasing spending on research and development on the looks and convenience of the product are factors proliferating the demand of the market. Apart from this the recreational and environmental benefits offered by the product and increasing demand of BPA free cans are factors further boosting the demand of the beer cans market. However, the preference of customers for wine and other alcoholic beverages might hinder the market growth owing to the increasing affordability of liquor and wine products.

Industrial Developments

In September 2018, Carlsberg announced its new Snap Pack, which is set to reduce plastic waste globally by more than 1200 tonnes a year, which is equivalent to 60 million plastic bags. The Snap Pack replaces the plastic wrapping and is used around Carlsberg’s six packs with a pioneering technology that glues its cans together.

Key Market Movements

Based on capacity, the market is classified into 330 ml and 500 ml. Out of these 500 ml segment is leading the market with a major contribution to the revenue share. This can be associated with huge consumption of the segment in retro-bars, taprooms, and pubs among others.

In 2018, North America dominated the global beer can market. The rise in the consumption of beer coupled with BPA-free metal cans in the US are the key reason for regional dominance.

In addition, rising concerns regarding the use and consumption of sustainable packaging materials are factors further boosting the market growth in the region.

List of Companies Covered:

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Cans-Pack S.A.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

CPMC Holdings Limited

Nampak Bevcan Limited.

Daiwa Cans Co.

Shenzhen Xin Yuheng Cans Co., Ltd

The Global Beer Cans Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Million Segmentation By Material Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Capacity Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Filling Method Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

