Global Aluminum Caps And Closures Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 4.3% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Aluminum Caps & Closures Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the aluminum caps & closures market was valued at US$ 5.60 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing food & beverages industry worldwide will drive the demand for Aluminum Caps & Closures Market”

The aluminum caps & closures market is majorly driven by the surge rising food & beverage industry along with growing concerns for product safety and security across the globe. The surge in demand for aluminum caps & closures across numerous industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, home & personal care, and others is another key factor predicted to drive the global aluminum caps & closures market in years to come. The surge in the penetration of aluminum closures coupled with stringent government regulations for packaging are some other major factors projected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Growing technological advancements in the packaging industry is another major growth factor estimated to support the global aluminum caps & closures market during the forecast period. The rise in demand for tamper-proof and anti-counterfeit packaging in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some other major factors anticipated to drive the global market throughout the forecast period. In 2018, Asia Pacific dominated the global market followed by North America.

Industrial Developments

In January 2018, Guala Closures launched its new e-WAK technology. The e-WAK is the first-ever NFC integrated aluminum closure. The e-WAK is one of the new smart technologies that permits each bottle of wine to become a connected bottle.

Key Market Movements:

Worldwide, the aluminum caps & closures market is growing at a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of revenue for the anticipated period from 2019 to 2027

The Asia Pacific dominated the global aluminum caps & closures market in 2018 due to the rising food & beverage industry and growing online food delivery market. Increased government regulations coupled with a surge in the healthcare industry are some other major growth factors projected to enhance regional growth.

North America has a significant share in the global market in 2018. The growth of the beverage and healthcare industry in the region is expected to drive the market substantially in North America. Developed industries and early technological adoption are some other factors projected to enhance the regional growth in years to come.

Based on end-use, the food & beverage segment had a major share in the global market in 2018. The segment had its dominance due to the rising food & beverage industry coupled with the growing demand for online food delivery services around the world.

Acquisitions and enhanced geographical presence are anticipated to be the key strategies

The Global Aluminum Caps And Closures Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Product Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-use (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the aluminum caps and closures research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for aluminum caps and closures research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the aluminum caps and closures research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global aluminum caps and closures research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the aluminum caps and closures research market worldwide?

