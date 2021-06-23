Global Life Science Microscopy Devices Market To Reach Worth US$1,808.2 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Life science microscopy devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global life science microscopy devices market was valued at US$ 975.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,808.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.02% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The evolution of microscopy device is a boon for the medical science. This advanced solution has brought revolutionary changes in both the cases of research and medical interventions. Various types of microscopy devices are developed with different technologies such as optical microscopy uses light to form magnified detailed image, whereas electron microscope utilizes electron for image formation of any object.

The microscopy market is growing due to larger demand and expected to face lucrative growth in future owing to innovative product development and introduction of advanced technologies in microscopy. The life science microscopy market is facing significant growth on account of growing research industry all over the world. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases as well as acute infections require the microscopic intervention as diagnostic procedure which in turn drives the microscopic market to grow significantly. The expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing regions of the world and government initiatives for healthcare industry contributes growth to the life science microscopy devices market. However, the financial constraints and lack of proper training of health personnel in developing areas may restrain the growth of life science microscopy devices market.

Based on the device types, the life science microscopy devices market is classified as follows:

Optical (Light) Microscopy Devices Compound Microscopy Devices Confocal Microscopy Devices Phase Contrast Microscopy Devices Fluorescence Microscopy Devices Stereo Microscopy Devices Other Optical Microscopy Devices

Electron Microscopy Devices Scanning Electron Microscopy Devices Transmission Electron Microscopy Devices

Scanning Probe Microscopy Devices

Other Microscopy Devices

Among all types of microscopy devices, optical microscopy devices has the largest market share followed by electron microscopy devices.

On the basis of application, the life science microscopy devices market is classified as:

Microbiology

Cell Biology

Bioengineering

Pathology

Neuroscience

Pharmacology

Toxicology

Others

Geographically, in the year 2016, North America dominated the life science microscopy devices market followed by Europe. The increasing R&D expenditure in life science research for development of advanced products helps to obtain better outcomes and the adoption of these new technologies among the healthcare professionals and researchers boost up the growth of life science microscopy devices market. The developing healthcare infrastructure, research expenditures and emerging manufacturers fuel the growth of the life science microscopy devices market in Asia-Pacific region and it is expected to witness significant growth in coming years.

Market Competition Assessment:

The life science microscopy devices market presently contains various companies having their products marketed. The manufacturers are developing new innovative products and the market is growing as a result of increasing adoption and accessibilities of these products. The key industry players include Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmBH, TESCAN, JEOL Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and other notable players.

Key Market Movements:

The increasing trend of life science research, rising prevalence of diseases, growing number of medical intervention, recent advancements in technology boost up the growth of life science microscopy devices market.

The cost related to device and inability to increase research funds in developing countries may pose some challenges to the life science microscopy devices market.

