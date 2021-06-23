Printing Transfer Paper Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2019-2029

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Printing Transfer Paper Market” – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2029.

Transfer paper is a thin piece of paper coated with wax and pigment. Normally an ink-jet printer, dot matrix printer or other printer is used to print the image on the transfer paper.Companies in the Printing industry primarily print on paper, textile products, metal, glass, plastic and other materials, excluding fabric. Significant growth in customized textile industry & printing technologies, have driven the market demands for materials. Also rise in spending by consumer on customized and fashionable apparels is also expected to support the growth of printing transfer paper market.

Covid-19 had a great impact on the industry as the use of online platforms has increased over a year, habits have changed related to work, education & reading. The market has an impact in few sectors but technologies have been a benefit to textile industry, as the sale of textile is practiced on online platforms.

Apparel, garment and accessories industry in North America and especially in the U.S. is considered as one of the largest globally. Almost two percent of the total workforce in the U.S. is employed in fashion and apparel industry as stated by Select USA, a service of the federal government. This has created tremendous opportunities for international as well as small players to claim their share in the North American custom apparels and accessories market. Continuously changing fashion trends and growing demand for printed apparel, mugs and personalized gifts has boosted the demand for transfer paper considerably and is expected to grow even further in the following years.

The global printing transfer paper market is highly fragmented in nature and characterized by low entry barriers. This, in turn, is encouraging new players to enter the printing transfer market, thereby intensifying competition. Some major players in the global printing transfer paper industry include Million-ton new material, Ptpurabarutama, Quad Inc, RR Donnelley & Sons Company, Deluxe Corporation, Miquel y Costas &Miquel, Asia Pulp and Paper, Zhejiang Jinchang Special Paper, V-Replica Sublimation Paper & Alizarin Coating. Most of the manufacturers are from China, Japan &India, they hold major part of the industry. As these are developing countries they have change in life style, improvement in earning & spending capacity, introducing startups there is incredible growth in printing industry.

Key Market Movements:

Printing Transfer Paper Market is developing significantly with an expected CAGR of 4% from 2021 – 2029.

Advances in technological printing processes are the key growth factor.

Emerging technological advancement with respect to laboratory testing has expanded the demand in Europe, Asia pacific and North America.

The key applications are Textile industry dominating the market.

It has been observed that Heat press method has a trend in the market.

The impact of Covid-19 impacted the market and lowered the growth rate.

Asia gained the largest share, followed by Europe &North Americain the market.

The key players are included Million ton new material, Ptpurabarutama, Quad Inc, RR Donnelley & Sons Company, Deluxe Corporation, Miquel y Costas &Miquel, Asia Pulp and Paper, Zhejiang Jinchang Special Paper, V-Replica Sublimation Paper & Alizarin Coating

Key revival strategy by geography.

The key strategy of these companies includes to production of the best specialty papers & graphic media to the digital dye-sublimation, reinvesting at least half of our profits into research & development and into improvements in processes, practices.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Transfer Type (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Application Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn)

• Pre Covid-19 situation

• Post Covid-19 situation

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the printing transfer paper market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for printing transfer paper?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the printing transfer paper market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global printing transfer paper market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the printing transfer paper market worldwide?

