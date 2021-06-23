Inorganic Pigments Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Inorganic Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 31.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data The Inorganic pigments are obtained from mixed metal oxides and are designed by a high-temperature calcination process. These pigments are not impressed by strong acids, oxidizing agents, and base. Most inorganic pigments can resist many temperatures and unfavorable climatic conditions; they are heat immune, have resistance to different chemicals. There are various inorganic pigments available and are organized originally from sources they are obtained. Some of the inorganic pigments include Cadmiums, which are received from cadmium compounds Chrome, which is acquired from lead, and Irons that are derived from various iron oxides, among others.

Inorganic color pigments are used in different enterprises, which are powder coatings, coil coatings, and architectural coatings. It is also used in the coloring of plastics, and constructions. It finds its purpose in the automotive segments as a colorant for engineering plastics. The value of industrial products, which has improved over the past few years, the demands on appearance and durability are increasing. Due to their rapidity characteristics and adaptability to conditions, they are the most preferred pigments used in construction.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Inorganic Pigments market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Inorganic Pigments market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Tasnee, Tata Pigments, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Matapel Chemicals INEOS Pigments, Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co., Ltd., Tronox Limited, Dominion Colour Corporation, Alabama Pigments Company, and Ferro Corporation among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Inorganic Pigments market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Pigment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Nanoparticles

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Carbon Black

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paints & coatings

Plastics

Inks

Ceramics

Glass

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

