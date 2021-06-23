Construction Additive Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2026

The global construction additives market is expected to reach USD 34.64 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Construction additives deliver the advantages of increased efficiency, high quality, and better finishing over conventional materials.

Construction Additive Market Size – USD 21.75 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Governments initiative to boost infrastructure development in developing nations

Increase in construction spending is one of the major factors expected to stimulate market demand. Surging demand for residential and non-residential buildings has a notable impact on the sales for construction additives, owing to their rising application in the flooring and walls of the buildings. Growing inclination among consumers for better and high-quality cement is estimated to fuel the product demand in the upcoming years, as cement additives are useful in increasing construction strength coupled with providing of improved chemical resistance, waterproofing feature, color, and high water reduction.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, chemical additives contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period. These can enhance concrete quality, acceleration, or retardation of setting time, among other properties that could be altered to achieve specific results.

North America held the second-largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. The construction industry is a significant contributor to the U.S. economy. The industry has over 680,000 employers with more than 7.0 million employees and generates around USD 1.300 trillion worth of structures annually. Construction is one of the largest customers for mining, manufacturing, and several other services.

Key participants include BASF SE, Sika, DOW, Chryso, W.R. Grace & Co., RPM International, Evonik Industries, Mapei SPA, Fosroc International, and Cico Group, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global construction additives market on the basis of type, application, availability, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Chemical Additives Plasticizers Air-Entraining Shrinkage Reducing Corrosion Inhibiting Water Proofing Retarding Agent Others

Mineral Additives

Fiber Additives

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Infrastructure

Industrial

Availability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Organic

Inorganic

