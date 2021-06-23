Non-Woven Tape Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2026

The global non-woven tapes market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period. Non-woven tapes are specialty pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, which are coated with an adhesive on non-woven backing materials such as polyester and paper. The most common adhesive types are acrylic, silicone and rubber. Created by the mechanical, thermal or chemical interlocking of natural or synthetic fibres, they can be made using materials such as nylon, cotton, and polyester, among others. Non-woven tapes have relatively low thickness, which is used to achieve better wetting and enhance cohesion. The wide acceptance of non-woven tapes in industries such as medical & hygiene, automotive & transportation, and electronics is mainly driving the market growth. However, there are certain restraints to the growing market of non-woven tapes, such as skin injuries from their use and poor quality and durability of the paper used while making them.

Non-Woven Tape Market Size – USD 3.1 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –

Request A Free Sample : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1926

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Based on adhesive type, the silicone segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is higher than the other adhesive types mainly due to better performance on low surface energy substrates. Its capability to adhere to difficult surfaces and retain adhesion at high temperatures makes it so popular among the adhesive segment.

The geriatric population is rising over the world. Older people need more surgical services than their younger counterparts do. Non-woven surgical tapes promote a healthy air flow across the wound, rather than suffocating the site. This fuels the demand for non-woven tapes among the older population.

The medical and hygiene end-use segment is rising very rapidly. It held the largest share in the end-use segment and will register the highest CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.

Despite the several advantages that they offer, non-woven tapes cannot compete with specialty tapes. The former has comparatively poor quality and lower paper durability, which makes it more susceptible of being worn off easily.

Since mergers and acquisitions are very common in this product market, the medium-sized companies will face tough competition. They have to fight for their position in the market to stay independent or be in better terms to negotiate even in the case of a merger.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-woven-tape-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global non-woven tapes market on the basis of types, end use, and region:

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Medical and Hygiene

Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Other Applications

A blooming medical market and rising demand for infusion, compression and wound care dressings, along with a growing need for non-woven tapes in the automotive and electronics industry is helping the market expand

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you receive a report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.