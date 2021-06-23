Lutein Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 454.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Product launches for lutein

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lutein Market was valued at USD 274.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 454.8 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4 %. Lutein is an antioxidant carotenoid responsible for yellow colors of fruits and vegetables. It is one of the two major carotenoids found as a color pigment in the human eye. It acts as a light filter and protects the eye tissues from sunlight damage.

Healthy nutritional intake of lutein may help provide good eyesight. However, inadequate consumption may deplete eyesight with age. Dietary supplements include minerals, vitamins, and fatty acids that help consumers stay healthy and prevent harmful diseases. Increasing health concerns among the population are expected to support market growth. Rising demand for the product as a health supplement and its increasing usage as a natural colorant in food & beverage applications, along with its use as an additive for animal feed, are some factors that drive the demand for the product over the forecast years.

Europe held 36.2% of the industry in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Presence of key manufacturers including BASF, Chr. Hansen, and Döhler in the region is forecasted to influence growth. High incidence of cataract and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in the region is also likely to drive demand. Based on the statistics published by the European Society of Retina Specialists, in 2017, AMD affected around 34 million people in the European Union and 22 million people in the five most populous European countries alone: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. Furthermore, the number of patients affected by AMD in the region is expected to rise by almost 25% based on population growth and ageing until 2050. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the product.

BASF, Chr. Hansen, E.I.D. Parry, Zhejiang Medicine, DDW The Color House among others.

Form (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Powder & Crystalline

Oil Suspension

Beadlet

Emulsion

Source (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Bakery & confectionery products Infant formula & formulated supplementary food products Dairy products Others

Beverages Aerated & carbonated drinks RTD beverages Sports & energy drinks Juice concentrates & fruit juices Others Dietary Supplements Animal Feed Others



Production Process (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Chemical synthesis

Extraction from botanical materials

Fermentation

Algae route

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Lutein market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Lutein market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Lutein market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

