Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2028

The global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market size was USD 1,352.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5,357.9 Million by 2028, and register a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Growing demand for cold pasteurization technology due to its efficient and sustainable results, favorable support of government in various countries across the globe to this alternative food processing technologies are major factors driving market growth.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Non-Thermal Pasteurization business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Non-Thermal Pasteurization market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market, focusing on companies such as

Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Kobe Steel Ltd., Nordion, Thyssenkrupp AG, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Bosch, Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd., Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller SE & CO. KG, Dukane Corporation, Symbios Technologies, Universal Pure (US).

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

High Pressure Processing Orientation Type Vessel Volume

Pulse Electric Field

Microwave Volumetric Heating

Ultrasonic

Irradiation

Others

Food Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Solid Form

Liquid Form

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Food Industry Meat, Poultry and Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Products Ready Meals

Beverages Industry Alcoholic Beer Wine Others Non-Alcoholic Juices Carbonated Drinks Others

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Non-Thermal Pasteurization market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Non-Thermal Pasteurization market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

